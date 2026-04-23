Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 226,293 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,144 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 226,293 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.25% of Trade Desk worth $45,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 49.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trade Desk from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6%

TTD stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Trade Desk's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

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