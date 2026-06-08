Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,451 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,221,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 713,738 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,644,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,567,000 after purchasing an additional 476,564 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4%

EHC opened at $104.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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