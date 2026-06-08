Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,212 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $232.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.81. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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