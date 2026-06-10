Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 55,584 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $1,133,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $399.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $241.40 and a one year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are backing a $35 billion AI infrastructure platform tied to Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear, with Anthropic’s capacity expansion as the initial use case. This reinforces Broadcom’s role in the AI buildout and could support long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are backing a $35 billion AI infrastructure platform tied to Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear, with Anthropic’s capacity expansion as the initial use case. This reinforces Broadcom’s role in the AI buildout and could support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom also announced a new AI infrastructure partnership with Apollo and Blackstone, adding another sign that its semiconductor and networking solutions remain central to enterprise AI expansion. Article Title

Broadcom also announced a new AI infrastructure partnership with Apollo and Blackstone, adding another sign that its semiconductor and networking solutions remain central to enterprise AI expansion. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly raised its outlook on Broadcom after the latest earnings report, signaling that major analysts still see value in the stock despite the recent pullback. Article Title

JPMorgan reportedly raised its outlook on Broadcom after the latest earnings report, signaling that major analysts still see value in the stock despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: More than 40 analysts remain bullish on Broadcom, and several recent articles highlight upgraded ratings and higher price targets, which can help stabilize investor sentiment. Article Title

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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