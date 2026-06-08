Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $38.96 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,760 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of F5 worth $38,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in F5 by 15,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $298,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $205,706,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $261,353,000 after buying an additional 599,384 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $140,460,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 17,181.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 309,158 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $78,916,000 after buying an additional 307,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $393.35 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $411.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.41 and a 200-day moving average of $292.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $379.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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