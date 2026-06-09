Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,769 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,306 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,780 shares of the company's stock worth $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,770 shares of the company's stock worth $2,132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 117,804 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $22,720,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,580 shares of the company's stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.75.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.9%

FWONK stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.47. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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