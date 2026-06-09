Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,257 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.96 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BWX Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BWX Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BWX Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here