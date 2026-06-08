Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,972 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,230 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,636,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,532,572,000 after buying an additional 461,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,050,572 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,417,563,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 121,543.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $599,155,000 after buying an additional 5,955,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $489,806,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,399,844 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $436,993,000 after buying an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.10). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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