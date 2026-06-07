Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in General Motors Company $GM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 3,526.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,627 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,137,371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of General Motors worth $95,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after acquiring an additional 989,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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