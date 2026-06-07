Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,741 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Medpace worth $52,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,920,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $454.25 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $294.07 and a one year high of $628.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted a management change, with Medpace elevating Brad Hansman to an executive operations role, but this appears to be a routine corporate update with no immediate market-moving detail. Article Title

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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