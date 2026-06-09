Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 107,225 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,552 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 107,225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here