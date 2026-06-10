Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 19,423 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,423 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $14,006,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at $57,289,056.88. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.4%

FTAI stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.66. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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