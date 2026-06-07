Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,497 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 23,497 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $255,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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