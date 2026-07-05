Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after buying an additional 364,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,423,000 after buying an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $494,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214,855 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.35.

Read Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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