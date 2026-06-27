Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Twilio by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 298.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business's fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.41. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,469,000. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.38.

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Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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