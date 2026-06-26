Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,700 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $11,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $392.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

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