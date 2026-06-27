Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,800 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.38 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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