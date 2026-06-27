Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 12,200 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,636,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $338.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $575.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $337.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Zacks Research raised Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

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