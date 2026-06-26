Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 36,300 McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,300 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $11,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 9,867.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,515 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald's by 111.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:MCD opened at $264.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $264.53 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $284.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.79.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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