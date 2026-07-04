Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 46,000 Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Option Care Health by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 31,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the acquisition, the director owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,500. The trade was a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Option Care Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Option Care Health wasn't on the list.

While Option Care Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here