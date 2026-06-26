Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis disclosed a strategic takeover proposal for SEGRO, signaling a potential major expansion in the U.K. industrial property market and creating optionality for long-term growth. Reuters article

Prologis disclosed a strategic takeover proposal for SEGRO, signaling a potential major expansion in the U.K. industrial property market and creating optionality for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts suggested Prologis could afford to make a higher offer, which keeps alive the possibility of a deal that could strengthen its global portfolio. Proactive Investors article

Analysts suggested Prologis could afford to make a higher offer, which keeps alive the possibility of a deal that could strengthen its global portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects Prologis to post only single-digit EPS growth when it reports second-quarter results next month, suggesting steady but not explosive near-term earnings momentum. Barchart article

Wall Street expects Prologis to post only single-digit EPS growth when it reports second-quarter results next month, suggesting steady but not explosive near-term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted Prologis as a growth and momentum name, but these were largely screening/watchlist mentions rather than new company-specific catalysts. Zacks article

Several market commentary pieces highlighted Prologis as a growth and momentum name, but these were largely screening/watchlist mentions rather than new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: SEGRO’s rejection of the offer introduces execution risk and leaves uncertainty over whether Prologis will pursue a larger bid or face a failed acquisition effort. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Get Our Latest Report on PLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:PLD opened at $140.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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