Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Synopsys by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $730,197,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5,701.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $455.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $483.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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