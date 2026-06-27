Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,800 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $230.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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