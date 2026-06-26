Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $506.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.45 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $474.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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