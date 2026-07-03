Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 10,600 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.97.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $397,748.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,943.38. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,644 shares of company stock worth $1,960,287. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.93, a PEG ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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