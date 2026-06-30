Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 7,400 InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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InterDigital Stock Up 0.4%

IDCC opened at $277.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $288.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.90. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.06 and a twelve month high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,757.12. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,500. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,695,109. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Further Reading

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