Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.10 Million in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EFX opened at $171.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.62. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.74 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report).

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