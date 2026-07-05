Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.12 Million in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 price target on Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.00.

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Labcorp Stock Down 0.1%

LH stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.81 and a 1-year high of $293.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $262.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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