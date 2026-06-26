Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $14.01 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $14,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Intuit by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,274,391,000 after buying an additional 512,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $255.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.35 and a 200-day moving average of $448.84. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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