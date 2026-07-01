Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.99 Million in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,100 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radian Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 93,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,560,904. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael S. Weinbach purchased 120,487 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $4,083,304.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 120,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,304.43. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,516 shares of company stock worth $2,747,576. Insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.3%

Radian Group stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Radian Group's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Radian Group's payout ratio is 25.12%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

Further Reading

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