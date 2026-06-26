Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $20.27 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,133,198,000 after buying an additional 1,047,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after acquiring an additional 827,381 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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