Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.18 Million in AECOM $ACM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the construction company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $2,096,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AECOM by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,924 shares of the construction company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,508 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 211,273 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1,658.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 120,388 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 113,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. AECOM has a 1 year low of $67.27 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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