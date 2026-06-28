Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.33 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 298,815 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,425,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,770,000. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,597,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $278,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,950,604.67. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 384,682 shares in the company, valued at $73,281,921. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock worth $2,832,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of JAZZ opened at $230.02 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $243.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,495.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.06.

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About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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