Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.32 Million in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is 158.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W.P. Carey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here