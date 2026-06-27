Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.74 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,600 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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