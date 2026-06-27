Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $5.93 Million in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,900 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,261,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $12,584,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,808,762 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,373,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,921,724 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,398,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Progressive by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,757,905,000 after buying an additional 2,314,864 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,432,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,375,706,000 after buying an additional 1,092,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Progressive Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $224.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $189.20 and a 12-month high of $267.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average is $206.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Progressive's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $236,907.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,633,152.36. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,000. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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