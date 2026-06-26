Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $7.54 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,900 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $7,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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