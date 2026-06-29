Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $105.48 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 367,700 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $105,478,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $58,712,878,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,643,262,000 after buying an additional 179,369,280 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $31,569,189,000 after buying an additional 1,073,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

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Alphabet Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $334.71 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $366.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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