Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $12.94 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $12,944,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $220,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $960.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.1%

GS opened at $1,065.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.51 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $993.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $927.55. The firm has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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