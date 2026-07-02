Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton bought 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $149.53 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company's 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of -0.04.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. FTI Consulting's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $370.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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