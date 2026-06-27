Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,300 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $1,897,178,000 after buying an additional 3,331,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,747,986 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $360,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $580,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illumina by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,529,045 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Illumina by 2,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.00.

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Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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