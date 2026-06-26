Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $8.26 Million Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,300 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $361.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $341.83 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.20. The company has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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