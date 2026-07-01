Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $213.56 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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