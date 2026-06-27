Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 167.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 782 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

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Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $6,373,968.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,857,174.07. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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