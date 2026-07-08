Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,131 shares of the company's stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 175,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 181,113 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,302,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 153,658 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 63,846 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 464,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,016.40. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently -41.79%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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