Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,063,000. Finally, Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $320.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $232.10 and a 1-year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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