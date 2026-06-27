Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,700 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $16,675,000.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $348.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here