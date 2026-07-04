Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,869 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ES opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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