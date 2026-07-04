Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $353,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,403,619.50. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. This trade represents a 22.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $10,366,023 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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