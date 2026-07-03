Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,600 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $27.02 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ExlService announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report).

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